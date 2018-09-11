Home Indiana 15th Annual Freedom Walk Underway in Owensboro September 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

People in Owensboro took part in this solemn day of remembrance with the 15th annual Freedom Walk. The Freedom Walk began in 2003 to honor those who lost their lives in 9/11.

City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright created the walk when she was president of the Amvets Post Women’s Auxiliary Owensboro Branch.

The walk went from the SportsCenter to Smothers Park. Participants say they walk to show support for their country.

Martia Stroud says, ” I’m a big army family, I was married to a soldier, 21 years of service. I got three grandchildren right now in service and doing honor for this country means everything.”

This year’s Freedom Walk coincided with the send-off of veterans.

