44News | Evansville, IN

$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Owensboro

$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Owensboro

October 18th, 2018 Owensboro

Facebook Twitter

A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Owensboro in last night’s drawing.

The ticket, sold at Tobacco Patch of Ky #5 at 2845 F West Parrish Ave, matched four numbers and the Powerball to win the game’s third prize.

The winning numbers for the October 17th drawing were 3-57-64-68-69 Powerball 15.

The Tobacco Patch will receive $1,000 for selling the ticket.

October 20th’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $430 million.  The estimated cash option amount is $248 million.

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.