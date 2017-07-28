150 Year Old Henderson Church To Be Demolished

An old church in Henderson will be torn down soon, and many old members are stopping in to say goodbye. Families have made memories there for generations, but the demolition company is allowing them to take a piece of history home.

The building that was once Old Trinity AME Zion Church has been around for almost 150 years, but after standing vacant for seven years – it’s time to say goodbye.

As the demolition approaches, many old trinity members, like Alicia Garrett, have been stopping by to reminisce.

“We have very fond memories. The alter, going to the alter for communion and things like that. Those kind of memories you just never forget,” said Garrett.

Garrett’s family belonged to the Trinity congregation for four generations. She even had her wedding there, and remembers a time when you couldn’t find an empty seat at Trinity.

“There at one point, not only would the church be full, and we would have to look for seats to sit, but the pulpit would be full of ministers. We had alter boys and all that,” Garrett said.

Garrett says things started to go downhill in the late 90s when the congregation started to dwindle away.

“Because it’s a pretty big church, and you know when utilities have to be paid, and things such of that nature, you know you have to have a pretty nice congregation,” she said.

Seeing the church in its current condition is disappointing to Garrett. She said, “This church was so beautiful, it’s just hard to believe that it has come to this.”

But she says saying goodbye to Trinity is bittersweet.

Alicia said, “I’d rather see it go down, than see it continue to fall down.”

Ole Bigwood is the company running the demolition, and they plan to re-purpose as much of the church as they can.

“This is what it’s all about. Re-living, re-purposing, and all of this is what we want the community to know that that’s the backbones of the company,” Bobbi Burden said.

“The demolition company encourages old members to come by and grab a bible, or even a brick from the building to allow the memory of this church to live on.”

Garrett hopes other old members will visit too.

“Come by, get a brick, get a piece of history because this church is like a historical landmark to me,” Alicia said.

Comments

comments