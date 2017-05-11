1:55 PM Update

T’Storms are firing on a couple of outflow boundaries & on the actual surface cold front over the Tri-State currently with muggy conditions.

Heating continues & mid-level flow will increase, then peak over the next few hours. This will increase the overall bulk shear over the area. However, lack of strong flow at all other levels of the lower atmosphere (troposphere) precludes more robust/widespread severe threat.

So, a couple/few of organized severe t’storms (wind/hail) are still possible as small clusters & individual t’storms eventually gell into a couple of broken lines. One is currently bubbling up from Louisville & Tell City & Owensboro to Madisonville to Marion, Kentucky. The other one runs from Martin to Edwards & Wayne counties.

T’Storms should overall exit later this evening.

