More Than 150 Dogs To Compete In Agility Trials

More than 150 dogs, from the surrounding states, are on their way to Evansville to show off their skills. The Agility Trials will take place this weekend at the Metro Sports Center.

There will be American Kennel Club dogs of all sizes. The Agility Club of Evansville is hosting the competition, but they help trainers get ready year-round.

Jordan York said, “We do train the dogs at the agility club of Evansville. We teach lessons. And we teach lesson of novice all the way through masters. And we teach out at the 4H fairgrounds.”

The trials will run from Friday, August 18th through Sunday, August 20th. The competition goes from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Spectators can attend this event for free.

Since 1995, the Agility Club of Evansville promotes responsible dog ownership, encourages sportsmanlike conduct, and participates in community events.

For more information, visitAgility Club of Evansville.

