Home Indiana 15 People Charged in Statewide Corruption Takedown October 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

15 people in Indiana have been charged in a statewide corruption investigation led by the State Board of Accounts along with the FBI, Indiana State Police and several county prosecutors.

The thefts happened at schools, fire department and government offices. Total losses from the corruption exceed $1 million with the biggest loss in Indianapolis.

Investigators say people were using the stolen money for several personal reasons including buying themselves cars.

$400,000 was stolen from the Indianapolis Public Bond Bank. $50,000 taken from the Greenwood Middle School extracurricular fund and $10,000 was stolen from a similar fund at Robey Elementary School in Wayne Township.

Below is a list of the people facing charges in the crackdown:

Federal cases include:

Kellie Cline, 35, Greenwood

Sami Dillon, 38, Crawfordsville

Clint Madden, 51, Columbus

Mathew Mathis, 47, Columbus

Norman Burgess, 44, Danville

State cases include:

Angela White, 44, Indianapolis

Rachel Bentz, 44, Portland

Dallas Davis, 56, Russellville

David Buzzard, 50, Columbus

Jacqueline Fitzgerald, 54, Indianapolis

Monica Durrett, 56, Indianapolis

Nicole DeMunck, 35, Michigan City

Nichole Lowry, 47, Kewanna

Cheryl Pruitt, 50, Gary

Donald G. Minnick, 64, Gosport

Comments

comments