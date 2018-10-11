15 People Charged in Statewide Corruption Takedown
15 people in Indiana have been charged in a statewide corruption investigation led by the State Board of Accounts along with the FBI, Indiana State Police and several county prosecutors.
The thefts happened at schools, fire department and government offices. Total losses from the corruption exceed $1 million with the biggest loss in Indianapolis.
Investigators say people were using the stolen money for several personal reasons including buying themselves cars.
$400,000 was stolen from the Indianapolis Public Bond Bank. $50,000 taken from the Greenwood Middle School extracurricular fund and $10,000 was stolen from a similar fund at Robey Elementary School in Wayne Township.
Below is a list of the people facing charges in the crackdown:
Federal cases include:
- Kellie Cline, 35, Greenwood
- Sami Dillon, 38, Crawfordsville
- Clint Madden, 51, Columbus
- Mathew Mathis, 47, Columbus
- Norman Burgess, 44, Danville
State cases include:
- Angela White, 44, Indianapolis
- Rachel Bentz, 44, Portland
- Dallas Davis, 56, Russellville
- David Buzzard, 50, Columbus
- Jacqueline Fitzgerald, 54, Indianapolis
- Monica Durrett, 56, Indianapolis
- Nicole DeMunck, 35, Michigan City
- Nichole Lowry, 47, Kewanna
- Cheryl Pruitt, 50, Gary
- Donald G. Minnick, 64, Gosport