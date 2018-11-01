14th Annual Santa To a Senior in Evansville
As the holiday season approaches, Home Instead Senior Care is encouraging people to remember local seniors.
The “Santa To A Senior” program is in its 14th year in Evansville.
“Be a Santa to a Senior helps bring comfort and a smile to many seniors. It shows them that people care about them and see them as an important part of the community,” said Ben Klipsch, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care office in Evansville. “Social isolation is a concern among seniors and the holidays often intensify feelings of distance and loneliness. When we deliver the gifts and spend some time with them, it makes a big difference.”
The program provides championship, holiday cheer, and gifts to seniors who might be isolated and lonely. Several local senior centers are participating in the program.
Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:
- Deaconess VNA Hospice, 610 E Walnut St., Evansville, IN 47713
- Deaconess Primary Care for Seniors North Park, 4498 N First Ave., Evansville, IN 47710
- Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital, 4100 Covert Ave., Evansville, IN 47714
- Golden Living Center- Brentwood, 30 E Chandler Ave, Evansville, IN 47713
- Hearing Healthcare Center, 3101 N Green River Rd., #510, Evansville, IN 47715
- Home Instead Senior Care, 223 NW 2nd St., Suite 310, Evansville, IN 47708
- Just Stylin Salon, 955 S Hebron Ave b, Evansville, IN 47714
- North Park Nursing Center, 650 Fairway Dr, Evansville, IN 47710
- Oasis Dementia Care, 4301 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714
- Park Terrace Village, 25 S Boehne Camp Rd, Evansville, IN 47712
- Profile by Sanford East, 401 N Green River Rd b, Evansville, IN 47715
- Profile by Sanford West, 5301 Pearl Dr Suite 200, Evansville, IN 47712
- Sheets, Charles & Charles, 2801 Lincoln Ave., Evansville, IN 47714
- Solarbron – The Pointe, 1501 McDowell Rd., Evansville, IN 47712
- Atria Newburgh, 5311 Rosebud Ln., Newburgh, IN 47630
- Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center, 4255 Medwell Dr, Newburgh, IN 47630
- RiverOaks Health Campus, 1244 Vail St., Princeton, IN 47670
