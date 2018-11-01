Home Indiana 14th Annual Santa To a Senior in Evansville November 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

As the holiday season approaches, Home Instead Senior Care is encouraging people to remember local seniors.

The “Santa To A Senior” program is in its 14th year in Evansville.

“Be a Santa to a Senior helps bring comfort and a smile to many seniors. It shows them that people care about them and see them as an important part of the community,” said Ben Klipsch, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care office in Evansville. “Social isolation is a concern among seniors and the holidays often intensify feelings of distance and loneliness. When we deliver the gifts and spend some time with them, it makes a big difference.”

The program provides championship, holiday cheer, and gifts to seniors who might be isolated and lonely. Several local senior centers are participating in the program.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

Deaconess VNA Hospice, 610 E Walnut St., Evansville, IN 47713

Deaconess Primary Care for Seniors North Park, 4498 N First Ave., Evansville, IN 47710

Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital, 4100 Covert Ave., Evansville, IN 47714

Golden Living Center- Brentwood , 30 E Chandler Ave, Evansville, IN 47713

Hearing Healthcare Center, 3101 N Green River Rd., #510, Evansville, IN 47715

Home Instead Senior Care, 223 NW 2nd St., Suite 310, Evansville, IN 47708

Just Stylin Salon, 955 S Hebron Ave b, Evansville, IN 47714

North Park Nursing Center, 650 Fairway Dr, Evansville, IN 47710

Oasis Dementia Care, 4301 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714

Park Terrace Village, 25 S Boehne Camp Rd, Evansville, IN 47712

Profile by Sanford East, 401 N Green River Rd b, Evansville, IN 47715

Profile by Sanford West, 5301 Pearl Dr Suite 200, Evansville, IN 47712

Sheets, Charles & Charles, 2801 Lincoln Ave., Evansville, IN 47714

Solarbron – The Pointe, 1501 McDowell Rd., Evansville, IN 47712

Atria Newburgh, 5311 Rosebud Ln ., Newburgh, IN 47630

Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center, 4255 Medwell Dr, Newburgh, IN 47630

RiverOaks Health Campus, 1244 Vail St., Princeton, IN 47670

Click here for more information about the program.

