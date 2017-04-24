14 Students Injured in Bus Crash

14 students are injured in a bus crash Monday morning in Perry County, Kentucky. The bus was on the way to Vocational School when it crashed along Highway 28 near Gays Creek.

The driver of the bus, 61-year-old Pam Couch, said she swerved to avoid a deer when she lost control of the bus and ran over an embankment.

School officials say the injuries are not life threatening. Out of the 14 students injured, 12 were taken to the hospital by ambulance and two left with their parents.

