14 People Face Federal Charges In Meth Trafficking Ring

Fourteen people are facing federal charges for their alleged role in a meth trafficking ring. Theses arrests come after a citywide effort to stop drug trafficking in the area.

Between October 2016 and November 13, 2017, Tommy Howard and Andrea Maddox allegedly led and supervised a drug ring to distribute large amounts of meth in the Evansville area.

Authorities say Howard and Maddox would get their supply from Mark Dow, Jr, who had sources in Arizona and California. Once the meth was in Evansville, it was redistributed to dealers who sold the drug throughout Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.

Law enforcement say the dealers would sell the meth on a “front” basis, meaning it was paid for after the sale.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement agents seized 13 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of marijuana, $120,000 in United States currency, and two firearms.

The people who are facing charges include:

Mark Dow, Jr. 37, Owensboro, Kentucky

Tommy Howard, 42, Evansville

Andrea Maddox, 37, Evansville

Derricus Gilbert, 34, Tell City

Noel Henry, 42, Evansville

William Brown 33, Evansville

Kelly Damien, 33 Evansville

Tashiya Sanabria, 38, Evansville

Charles Redwine, 33, Evansville

Richard Mayo, Jr. 37, Evansville

Robert Howard, 45, Evansville

Bobby Hunter, 37, Evansville

Melinda Sigers, 33, Evansville

Shampayne Brown, 22, Evansville

All of the individuals are in custody, except for Tashiya Sanabria, who remains at large.

If convicted, all of the defendants could face up to 20 years behind bars.

Comments

comments