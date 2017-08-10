135 Applebee’s and 25 IHOPs to Close Nationwide

The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP announces plans to close more than 100 of its restaurants nationwide. Dine Equity says it will close 135 Applebee’s restaurants and 25 IHOP restaurants by the end of the year.

Right now, there is no official list of which ones will close. The company will shut down restaurants based on several criteria including how profitable they are.

Applebee’s sales declined 6.2 percent in the second quarter of 2017. While Dine Equity is planning these closures it’s also expected to open up to 30 new Applebee’s locations outside of the United States.

