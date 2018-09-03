132nd Labor Day Parade Kicks Off in Boonville

Monday the Labor Day Association kicked off its 132nd parade in Boonville. The streets of Boonville were filled with floats to watch, American workers to honor, and lots of candy to grab to celebrate Labor Day.

The Labor Day Association hosts the parade each year for all generations to enjoy. Folks of all ages gathered for the monumental event. Some attendees have participated in the parade since they were children.

“It’s important that we recognize the advances labor has made in this country and it’s actually the one day we celebrate the working person instead of the other way around,” says Labor Day Association volunteer Steve Hurm.

Parade attendee Teresa Johnson takes her grandkids to teach them at a young age why this day is celebrated.

“They did not know that when kids a hundred years ago worked in factories, you know, I told them kids like you used to work and its the Labor Days that brought it out and stopped that so that you could go to school,” says Johnson.

There were nearly 100 groups participating in the event. The groups traveled from Boonville High School all the way to the Warrick County Fairgrounds.

Free carnival rides at the fairgrounds wrapped up this afternoon.

