130 Mile Per Hour Car Chase Through Daviess, Ohio and Butler Counties.

Two women arrested Sunday night are in jail in the Warren County Detention Center after Kentucky State Troopers say they observed a 2015 black Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound at 100 miles per hour.

A trooper tried to stop the car, but the vehicle speed off reaching reportedly over 130 miles per hour traveling through Daviess, Ohio and Butler Counties.

Troopers from both Post 16-Henderson and Post 3-Bowling Green tried to stop the car using the Stinger Tire Deflation devices, but were unsuccessful.

In Warren County, the driver attempted to swerve around a semi truck at a high rate of speed, but lost control.

The car struck a rock-faced wall and flipped multiple times before coming to rest.

The driver was taken to a local Bowling Green hospital where she is being treated for a broken neck. Her identity will be released when she if officially charged.

She is expected to be charged with fleeing/evading police, speeding, 1st degree wanton endangerment, wanton endangerment of a police officer, 2nd degree assault, receiving stolen property over $500, and multiple other traffic charges.

Her passenger, 30 year-old Michelle Beasley of Nashville, TN was also arrested and is being charged with receiving stolen property over $500.

KSP believe the two women stole merchandise from Victoria Secrets at Eastland Mall in Evansville, IN.

The items were recovered by troopers. Evansville Police Department is working the theft at the department store.

The investigation is on-going.

