1:25 PM Update

OVERALL:

Severe threat still on track for evening-overnight with wind, hail & tornado risk. Multiple areas of damage from wind & tornadoes have been reported from central & east-central to northeastern Indiana & western Ohio. Large hail has been reported as far south as south-central Indiana. New storms are firing over central Illinois & beginning to back-build toward St. Louis. T’Storm threat will rapidly increase over northwestern counties this evening & then work southeastward with time. 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. timing still seems reasonable with most of it after 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

DETAILS:

Holes in this low stratus deck racing across the sky are propelling some temps to 78, but much of the area is cloudy & 72-75. Dew points are high in the 65-70 range.

Multiple reports of large hail & wind damage are coming in from central, northern & south-central Indiana, as well as central Illinois. There are 3 tornado reports so far from east-central Indiana. Damage reports from western Ohio & near Anderson, Indiana point to tornado damage.

In our area, large hail parameters are increasing from west to east & tornado probabilities are increasing given current shear & instability in place.

Low-level jet will only strengthen after sunset, aiding in severe risk & cold pocket will begin to overlay area, contributing to large hail threat.

Currently Tornado Watches are up for the northernmost row of counties in the Tri-State until 7 p.m. A new Tornado Watch that covers the rest of the Tri-State will likely be issued near that time with expiration during late overnight-early morning hours.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments