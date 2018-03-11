1:24 PM Update on Rain & Accumulating Snowfall

Rain will increase through this afternoon over the Tri-State with change-over to wet snow evening-tonight before ending early Monday morning.

Gusty north to northeast winds to 33 mph will drive the wet snow & plaster it to signs, cars & poles & rates will be such (especially in more intense banding) that slushy accumulation will occur on roads, despite relatively warm pavement temperatures (at temperatures drop to 29-32 tonight).

Saline to Gallatin counties & areas immediately along & south of the Ohio River look to receive 1-3″, but intense banding features that might even have isolated thunder/lightning snow may see +3″ to even isolated 7-8″ amounts. There will probably be a few narrow corridors of such snow that may bring down some tree branches that may hit power lines & cause isolated power outages.

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty on how far north the heavier snowfall will get (I-64?). At this point, areas farther north are forecast to receive less than 1″ with nothing in Martin, Daviess (IN), Knox, Lawrence, Richland, Clay counties.

There is also uncertainty on exactly where a couple of intense bands will set up that will dump the heaviest snowfall.

Snow melt should occur quickly Monday with sun appearing & highs near 40 to the 40s.

