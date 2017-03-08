1:24 A.M. Update
Two warm, windy days will give way to some scattered showers/t’storms with clipper-type system Thursday night.
Friday will be breezy to windy & colder.
No changes to Saturday-Sunday morning situation. Rain should change or end as snow. Medium-high confidence we will get some snow, but LOW confidence on where heavy snow band will set up whether it will be outside or inside our area.
Record-breaking Arctic outbreak will grip the Northeast U.S. however. We will only get a taste with highs 30s/40s, though that is nearly 20 degrees below normal. Highs may run up to 32 degrees below normal in the Northeast Saturday-Sunday.
Clipper system may bring some snow showers Monday morning with a band of steadier snow north of us.
That system could very well blow up into a big Nor’Easter with significant snows from Maryland to Maine with lots of wind & unseasonably cold weather. Record cold may follow Nor’Easter, given potential deep snow pack.
Widespread lows in the 20s will dominate Friday night-Tuesday night with some areas seeing some upper teens.
Much warmer weather will arrive later next week, it appears, with highs back to the 60s to 70 by late week.