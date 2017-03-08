1:24 A.M. Update

Two warm, windy days will give way to some scattered showers/t’storms with clipper-type system Thursday night.

Friday will be breezy to windy & colder.

No changes to Saturday-Sunday morning situation. Rain should change or end as snow. Medium-high confidence we will get some snow, but LOW confidence on where heavy snow band will set up whether it will be outside or inside our area.

Record-breaking Arctic outbreak will grip the Northeast U.S. however. We will only get a taste with highs 30s/40s, though that is nearly 20 degrees below normal. Highs may run up to 32 degrees below normal in the Northeast Saturday-Sunday.

Clipper system may bring some snow showers Monday morning with a band of steadier snow north of us.

That system could very well blow up into a big Nor’Easter with significant snows from Maryland to Maine with lots of wind & unseasonably cold weather. Record cold may follow Nor’Easter, given potential deep snow pack.

Widespread lows in the 20s will dominate Friday night-Tuesday night with some areas seeing some upper teens.

Much warmer weather will arrive later next week, it appears, with highs back to the 60s to 70 by late week.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



