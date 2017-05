It appears line of storms is forming a bit farther E & a bit earlier than expected yesterday. This said, line is in process of forming now just ahead of the cold front & will do so over next several hours, generally along & E of the IL/IN line & IL/KY line. A few severe gusts are possible, along with an isolated hail threat.

SPC is considering Severe T’Storm Watch issuance (40% chance) in that zone:

