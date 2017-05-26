12:12 AM Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook

A few storms or a cluster of storms are/is possible this evening-tonight, mainly north of I-64. Severe weather cannot be ruled out from those storms, mainly hail.

Diffuse outflow boundary from those storms may pop a storm or two Saturday afternoon. However, these would need to overcome cap, but if one or two could fully do so, then they could go supercellular & severe.

Bow of damaging winds & a few embedded tornadoes (isolated large hail) will likely pass in the evening. If current trends hold, this bow could be in derecho classification with origins in central Kansas Saturday morning, then gusting out in West Virginia, Virginia very early Sunday morning. We will monitor.

Meanwhile, supercells with all severe modes, including a couple strong tornadoes will merge into a second significant bow that will rake Arkansas Saturday night-Sunday morning.

As for us, a few additional storms (elevated storms) may pop on the tail end of the evening-night bow/derecho Saturday overnight-early Sunday morning. These may also pop from perhaps gravity-wave induced lift downstream from monster storm complex in Arkansas. They may produce isolated hail small to marginally severe hail.

Actual cold front will not pass until Sunday midday-early afternoon. One or two broken lines of showers/t’storms may occur on & just ahead of it. Isolated severe storm of wind/hail cannot be ruled out, mainly east of I-69.

A total of 1-2.5″ of rainfall is possible with isolated +2.5″ amounts. Add this to what we just received & Wednesday-Sunday totals will tend to run 1.10-4″.

Thoughts are that current Marginal Risk for Friday evening-night here may be upgraded to Slight in northern areas.

Also, parameters support Enhanced Risk for entire Tri-State, first of all. However, I think it is likely SPC with have Moderate Risk to cover a chunk of the Tri-State, as well. This would either be in this morning’s early outlook or in subsequent outlooks.

Thoughts are that Marginal Risk may cover part of the Tri-State Sunday with Slight possibly right on our eastern fringe, but confidence on that aspect is less.

Map interface & data courtesy of Dr. Ryan Maue…………

Saturday evening projection (first image) & near 1 a.m. projection (second image):

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



