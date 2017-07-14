Home Kentucky $12,000 Worth of Meth Seized in Daviess Co. Drug Trafficking Operation July 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

A months-long investigation in Davies County, Kentucky turns up $12,000 worth of meth. Owensboro Police arrested 36-year-old Lon Garrison and 58-year-old Gregory K. Garrison as part of a meth drug trafficking operation.

On Wednesday evening around 5:45 p.m., Owensboro Police along with the Detectives from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Jeff Place. This was part of a months-long investigation into a meth drug trafficking operation in the area.

During the search, investigators say they found more than 500 grams of meth, valued at about $12,000, along with digital scales.

Lon and Gregory Garrison were arrested and taken to the Daviess County Jail. Both men are charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

