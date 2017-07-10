Home Indiana Evansville 12 New Officers Appointed to the Evansville Police Force July 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Evansville Police force will have 12 new officers. Police officials say the number of officers at the EPD has actually been lower than normal. Officers say it is a long process to be appointed as a police officer, and there are several reasons numbers are down.

Due to the nature of the application process, some candidates may have something come up in a background check that would eliminate them from the application process.

Police say fewer people are interested in becoming police officers due to some national incidents.

Another factor is retirement. Many officers retire, and the long application process will keep the vacant position open for a long time.

Sgt. Jason Cullum said, “There’s a chance that 25 years from now you may see eight or nine of those officers all retire in the same calendar year – so it will create a little bit of a vacuum and it seems like every eight to 10 years we go through that here.”

The EPD Foundation also rewarded scholarships at the ceremony.

