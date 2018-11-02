Home Indiana Evansville 12 Federal Arrests Made In Project Safe Neighborhood Initiative November 2nd, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Evansville, Indiana

12 people are facing charges in connection to a two-month federal gun crime investigation. The multi-agency effort was kick-started as a way to get illegal guns off our streets and out of the hands of criminals.

“As a deputy attorney general said, ‘Gun violence is not like the weather, if it’s out of control, it because people have failed to control it,” says Trevor Velinor ATF Special Agent.

In 2017, there were 20 homicides and two manslaughters in Evansville. Law enforcement officials say they quickly realized something needed to be done. As a result, federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies worked together on what they’re calling the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative.

“Our focus in this initiative was to identify individuals who unlawfully possess firearms, individuals who provided firearms to people who should not have firearms, and people who utilize firearms irresponsibly,” says Velinor.

This initiative resulted in a number of arrests as well as federal and state charges for several suspects.

“These individuals put over 30 firearms on the streets; however, we got them. We had to purchase firearms from them; we seized firearms. As a result, these are crime guns that were earmarked for our communities,” says Velinor.

Officials say statistics already show this initiative is working and improving safety in Evansville.

“The data I received said there were 20 homicides and two manslaughters in Evansville in 2017. Thus far, we have only 11 homicides in Evansville, and my understanding is there has not been a homicide in the last three months,” says Josh Minkler, United States Attorney.

“I have heard it several times that there is that perception of people feeling safer, and they feel something different this year, so it is working,” says Chief Billy Bolin from the Evansville Police Department.

