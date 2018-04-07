Home Indiana Evansville 11th Annual Guns and Hoses Event Brings Family Together April 7th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

Police and Firefighters battled it out in the ring for three rounds this evening, all to raise funds for great causes around the tri-state. The 11th Annual Guns and Hoses event kicked off at the Ford Center in Downtown Evansville.

Tiffany Griffith, a mother that has a five year old son named Finn was welcomed by Paige Jones to attend the event. Finn was born and diagnosed with kidney disease, but tonight he got to walk out into the ring. Griffith says, “I just was blown away by the response and so for months we have been looking forward to coming here and Finn every day asking is it time to go? Can we go yet? So today is just a magical day for him.”

So far, the Guns team has scored 8-5 tonight.

