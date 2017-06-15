44News | Evansville, IN

11:27 AM Tri-State Weather Update

11:27 AM Tri-State Weather Update

June 15th, 2017 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Gusting-out line of t’storms lastnight-early this morning produced overall 30-40 mph gusts, but a gust of 54 mph was measured around midnight at Washington (Daviess County Airport AWOS).  Winds were sustained at 39 mph.

Rainfall totals very from a mere trace to as much as 2.25″ (in southern Dubois County).  Evansville Regional Airport AWOS measured 1.17″ of rainfall, the biggest rain since May 5!

Some locations still need that kind of rain, as parts of Gibson & Posey to White counties, for example, received less than 0.10″.

As for today, skies will continue to clear of the high/mid clouds from northwest to southeast & cumulus clouds may develop.

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.