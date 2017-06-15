11:27 AM Tri-State Weather Update

Gusting-out line of t’storms lastnight-early this morning produced overall 30-40 mph gusts, but a gust of 54 mph was measured around midnight at Washington (Daviess County Airport AWOS). Winds were sustained at 39 mph.

Rainfall totals very from a mere trace to as much as 2.25″ (in southern Dubois County). Evansville Regional Airport AWOS measured 1.17″ of rainfall, the biggest rain since May 5!

Some locations still need that kind of rain, as parts of Gibson & Posey to White counties, for example, received less than 0.10″.

As for today, skies will continue to clear of the high/mid clouds from northwest to southeast & cumulus clouds may develop.

Chad Evans



