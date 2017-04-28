11:15 PM Tri-State Severe Weather Update

Storm reports so far:

Few isolated tornadoes, large hail, downburst & flooding threat continues through the overnight. It appears most, if not all, of the storms will stay north of a Union to Henderson to Daviess to Hancock County line.

Have a way to get warning information for the overnight for nocturnal tornadoes through your weather radio & phone.

The supercells shifting slightly southeastward will tend to move back northward some overnight, then a blow/line of storms may swipe areas at & northwest of Evansville Saturday morning. That line will tend to have more of a scattered wind/isolated brief tornado threat.

The day looks windy from the south & southwest, hot & humid with highs 84-91 with heat indices 90-95 with partly cloudy skies.

A line of storms is possible for part of the Tri-State (mainly northwest 1/2 or 2/3) Saturday evening with a wind threat.

A line of storms is possible ahead of the actual cold front Sunday with a wind & isolated brief tornado threat (after highs in the muggy 80s with gust south to southwest winds).

