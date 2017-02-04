11:03 P.M.: Tri-State Weather Update

Forcing, shear, instability parameters still support Slight Risk of severe Tuesday. Questions are timing & magnitude of severe (Slight or Enhanced Slight?).

MAGNITUDE? Parameters do support a pocket of Enhanced Slight Risk within the Mid-Mississippi to Ohio Valley zone. Data suggests increasingly unhibited +1000 J/kg surface CAPE, roaring +50 kt. low-level winds & nose of +60 kt. 500 mb & 250 mb upper jet streaks racing in (strengthening surface low) with sharpening & strengthening cold front.

TIMING? It is also a question of the severe environment being here morning to early afternoon or midday to afternoon or just afternoon before the dry slot races in & pushes any severe threat east of our area.

Regardless, warm temps 65-72 with howling south-southwest winds 25-40 mph will accompany some random scattered showers/t’storms, then a couple bands of broken lines with a few embedded supercells. Main threat is wind, secondary hail. Given the fact that shear is little bit too unidirectional, tornado risk looks isolated at the moment. However, it deviates enough from being completely unidirectional to not make all of the t’storms linear (supercells mentioned).

More exact details on this will emerge Sunday & Monday. Storm Prediction Center convective outlook for this period will be out in a matter of hours.

Much colder air comes in Tuesday night with 20s & 30s with howling northwest winds & potential of some scattered snow showers.

Nearby clipper Friday MAY generate some snow showers here or nearby before SPRING SURGES back in before Valentine’s Day with highs in the 50s & then widespread 60s with more t’storms (severe threat looking possible at least nearby).

