More Than 11,000 Attended OVC Basketball Tournaments in Evansville

More than 11,000 college basketball fans came to Evansville last week to watch the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball tournaments play at the Ford Center. Games played Wednesday through Saturday.

The total attendance between men’s and women’s games is 11,795, which is nearly 9,000 more than the 2017 OVC Tournament attendance of 2,180. Games played previously at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville.

Nearly 4,300 attended the OVC Men’s Championship game Saturday. Top seed Murray State punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a 68-51 win over Belmont. On the women’s side, top seed Belmont and Mater Dei graduate Maura Muensterman advanced to the big dance with a thrilling 63-56 overtime win over two-seed Tennessee-Martin Saturday.

