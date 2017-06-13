11-Year-Old Male Dies In Fatal ATV Accident

A fatal accident took place around 3 p.m. near Fransisco, IN.

Indiana Conservation Officers say 11-year-old Mitchell M. Steckler of Haubstadt, IN was riding in a John Deere Gator in a field along County Road 350.

When he started to take off he turned the wheel causing the ATV to roll. The victim was ejected from his seat and part of the vehicle landed on top of him.

He was taken to Gibson General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was not wearing a helmet or a seat belt even through the ATV was equipped with restraints.

The autopsy for Steckler is scheduled 6 p.m. Wednesday.

