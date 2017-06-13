44News | Evansville, IN

11-Year-Old Injured In ATV Accident

June 13th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

An 11-year-old Davies County boy was air-lifted to Saint Vincent’s in Evansville after an ATV accident.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m. near County Road 775 East and County Road 500 North.

Indiana Conservation Officers say the boy riding was with another 11-year-old boy and a 9-year-old passenger on the ATV when the driver clipped a van and flipped.

The 11-year-old and the 9-year-old were ejected from their seats.

The driver suffered minor injuries, the 9-year-old passenger was not injured and the 11-year-old passenger suffered non-life threatening head and leg injuries

None of the three on the ATV were wearing helmets or safety gear.

