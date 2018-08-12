Home Indiana 11 Year Old Boy Steals Car From Indianapolis And Ends Up In Putnam County August 12th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

An 11 year old boy goes on a joy ride, with a stolen car.

An Indiana State Trooper responded to a stolen vehicle report out of Indianapolis on Saturday, August, 11. The owner of the 2005 Pontiac happened to be the 11 year olds mother. The car was located on US 40 near County Road 300 in Putnam County. The juvenile in possession told the officer he was just going around the block, but then he decided to just keep going. When he decided to turn around and come home, he ran out of gas.

After talking with the juvenile’s family and the Prosecutor’s Office, no charges will be filed at this time.

