11 States Target Fast Food Franchises Over Hiring Practices

July 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announces an investigation of no-poach agreements at national fast-food franchises.

Madigan and 10 other attorneys general sent a letter to eight national fast-food franchises about so-called no-poach or no-hire agreements in franchise contracts.

The agreements restrict a franchisee’s ability to recruit or hire employees of another franchise of the same chain.

The letter argues no-poach provisions make it difficult for workers to improve their wages by moving from one job to another or seeking a higher-paying job at another location.

