44News | Evansville, IN

11 States Target Fast Food Franchises Over Hiring Practices

11 States Target Fast Food Franchises Over Hiring Practices

July 9th, 2018 Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announces an investigation of no-poach agreements at national fast-food franchises.

Madigan and 10 other attorneys general sent a letter to eight national fast-food franchises about so-called no-poach or no-hire agreements in franchise contracts.

The agreements restrict a franchisee’s ability to recruit or hire employees of another franchise of the same chain.

The letter argues no-poach provisions make it difficult for workers to improve their wages by moving from one job to another or seeking a higher-paying job at another location.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.