11 PM Severe Weather Update

Severe weather risk will exist after 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for Tri-State Sunday night-Monday morning from northwest to southeast. Overall, it appears better severe risk is shifting southward, expanding higher severe probabilities deeper into the Tri-State.

Thinking is that SPC forecasters may expand ENHANCED RISK southward to along the Ohio River (covering Evansville, maybe Henderson….Mt. Vernon, etc.) & that SLIGHT will be expanded to as far south as the Western Kentucky Parkway with MARGINAL farthest south. If MODERATE is issued for north, by SPC forecasters, thinking it would be Sunday after the 13z update as the best, finer details come into view & this is possible, given parameters seen in latest forecast soundings.

DETAILS:

Numerous elevated t’storms with large hail threat will likely be in progress north of the warm front through Sunday morning over central Illinois & northern Indiana.

Here, it looks overcast, breezy & muggy with temperatures in the 60s to 70 early, rising to the 70s with time as winds quickly increase from the south & south-southwest. The low clouds may tend to break in some areas for intermittent hazy sunshine with muggy dew points of 66-70.

Supercells & bows will repeatedly pass over central Illinois, northern & central Indiana to Ohio Sunday afternoon. The risk of large hail, severe gusts & a few tornadoes will be in place. If a supercell can really intensify & remain discrete long enough, then an isolated strong tornado or may occur along/just south of the warm front near I-70. Training of t’storms may create flash flooding.

T’Storms will back-build with time. By 7 p.m. they may have back-built to St. Louis, possibly even south-central Missouri.

Here, it looks like fast-moving broken to occasionally solid low stratus deck over the sky with howling south-southwest winds to 35 mph, temperatures 76-81 (highest were largest, most persistent holes in the overcast develop for good hazy sunshine). Dew points will be muggy in the 66-71 range for the afternoon.

Line of t’storms may reach our northwestern counties after 8 p.m. with the line progressing southeastward. Current indications suggest the line may be set up from Odon, Washington, Decker to Albion, Mt. Carmel to Harrisburg by around 11 p.m. In the line, embedded large “lymph nodes”….or supercell structures….with a developing LEWP or two (“S” shape in the line or…………a “dog leg” in the line) are likely. The potential will exist for some severe gusts, large hail & a few tornadoes. If a supercell structure in the line can really amp up, then an isolated strong tornado could occur. That tongue of very strong low-level jet below 5,000′ with the low, saturated LCLs (cloud bases) are of increasing concern (see below in soundings).

Latest analysis shows the t’storms lined up Shawneetown to Evansville to the Jasper area around midnight or 1 a.m.

Ahead of the line, a low overcast racing across the sky will accompany gusty south-southwest winds to 35 mph & temperatures in the 70s with dew points 68-72.

This image shows the projected sounding for Lawrenceville as the t’storms move in. It is definitely a favorable environment for large hail & tornadoes. Low LCLs (cloud bases), core of strongest winds below 20,000′ in the 2,000 to 5,000′ layer with very strong low-level (+45 knots low-level shear below 1 km) jet are ingredients to support tornado risk. Effective shear values in excess of 45 knots with pretty deep layer of CAPE (Up to near 1300 at surface & max of +1500 J/kg), steep low & mid lapse rates of up to +7.5C & freezing level below 3.5 km supports large hail accretion (+1.75″ diameter). Given the strong, strong winds not far off the ground, even in a rotating storm that doesn’t produce a tornado, rear-flank or forward-flank downdrafts of storms may tap into that & bring it to the ground, resulting in severe gusts. This is especially true if the acceleration of colder air from hail fall forces some of that wind energy down.

The projected Evansville Regional Airport sounding shows still an unstable, highly-sheared environment, especially in the low-levels where impressive low-level shear will continue to focus high winds into that zone of low-level directional shear (with low LCLs or cloud bases). Although bulk shear values are slightly less, this is still a severe weather sounding. This is definitely a large hail & tornado threat sounding. Given the strong, strong winds not far off the ground, even in a rotating storm that doesn’t produce a tornado, rear-flank or forward-flank downdrafts of storms may tap into that & bring it to the ground, resulting in severe gusts. This is especially true if the acceleration of colder air from hail fall forces some of that wind energy down.

Current indications continue to suggest that the t’storms may weaken some over western Kentucky, only as the instability decreases some. The t’storms may enter areas south of the Ohio River after midnight or 1 a.m. & the Western Kentucky Parkway corridor after 3 a.m.

Regardless of any weakening, severe threat will still exist over western Kentucky with an emphasis more on scattered damaging straight-line wind (though hail, brief tornadoes still possible). Although the overall severe weather threat may not be as widespread or intense (per current analysis) as areas along & north of the Ohio River, western Kentucky should still not let any guard down, given likely upgrade to SLIGHT RISK for much of the that area.

T’Storms look to exit all of western Kentucky by 6 a.m.

Stay tuned for ANY tweaks regarding this forecast………..

After a lull for part of Monday, a wave of showers & t’storms is still possible Monday evening-night. There is some potential for a few elevated severe t’storms over Saline, Gallatin counties & over western Kentucky overnight for hail.

Stay tuned for updates……

