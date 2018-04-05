Home Indiana More Than $11 Million Coming To Rural Hoosier Counties April 5th, 2018 Warren Korff Indiana

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs is funneling $11 million to 21 Hoosier counties.

The money comes from the Federal Government and it’s aimed at supporting the economy of rural areas.

In Southwestern Indiana, Washington will receive $500,000 for the construction of a child development facility.

Cannelton will get $519,600 to improve storm water drainage in three areas of town prone to flooding.

The town of Decker in Knox County will receive $550,000 to replace an existing sewer lines, and Montgomery has been awarded $700,000 to install new sewer lines.

