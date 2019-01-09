Home Indiana 11 Candidates Vying for Jasper Council Seat January 9th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Two candidates have withdrawn from the race to fill Mayor Dean Vonderheide’s vacant seat on jaspers common council.

Eleven people are still in consideration for Vonderheide’s seat on the council. Tim Bell and Justin Kluemper pulled out of the election earlier this week.

A Republican caucus appointed Vonderheide to be Jasper’s next mayor. He took over Mayor Terry Seitz’s position officially on Monday.

A second Republican caucus will be held in Jasper City Hall on Saturday at 9 a.m. to fill the vacant seat.

The remaining candidates vying for the now vacant seat are: Steve Block, Adrian Engelberth, Chad Lueken, Steve Messmer, Paul Lorey, Bernie Fallon, Merrill Osterman, Phil Mundy, Patty Brosmer, Levi Hulsman, and Dr. Richard Moss

Comments

comments