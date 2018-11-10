Home Indiana Evansville 10th Annual AIDS Walk Reaches Out To Those Who Need Help November 10th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

The 10th Annual Aids Walk stepped off from Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro Saturday.

The event started with Health Fair Registration and a sign making session. Registration was free, but a donation of at least $20 was encouraged. The AIDS Walk was designed to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS and reach out to those who need help.

Wally Paynter explained “You know just a lot of people come together to make this walk happen, its a very diverse group. I think that’s because HIV and AIDS impacts a diverse group of people, it impacts everybody, its the community coming together to say HIV is here and we need to do what we can to raise awareness and make a difference.”

All proceeds from Saturday’s AIDS walk will be used as financial support for Tri-State families affected by HIV/AIDS.

