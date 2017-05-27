10:55 PM Severe Weather Update

This has been an impressive outbreak today & it has been a continuous track of large hail & wind from Colorado to Tennessee. In the Tri-State, it was southern Illinois south of I-64 & western Kentucky that took the hit.

Any lingering rain over southern Illinois/western Kentucky will exit over next few hours. This after gust of 47 mph this evening at Harrisburg, 45 mph Marion, Kentucky, 31 mph Carmi from gradient winds associated with weak wake low.

Tomorrow, with sun & clouds, a couple/few broken lines of showers & storms will pass through. A couple/few severe storms cannot be ruled out with highs of 78-85. Humid, muggy conditions will give way to lowering humidity levels late as the actual surface cold front passes.

As for Memorial Day, after beginning the day 57-63, highs should run 78-84. Cumulus clouds will increase & bubble up over the sky. Humidity levels will be lower with comfortable dew points in the 50s. Late in the day, a few isolated showers may bubble up, mainly north of I-64. Late evening, a broken line of some showers/t’storms may pass through the area, mainly north of the Ohio River.

A few showers/t’showers may bubble up Tuesday with highs of 78-84, but still pretty low humidity.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



