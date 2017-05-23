44News | Evansville, IN

10:25 PM Tri-State Weather Update

10:25 PM Tri-State Weather Update

May 23rd, 2017 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A wave of scattered showers & a few embedded t’storms will pass later tonight-tomorrow morning.  There may be brief lulling, then broken bands of scattered showers & a few t’storms will pivot through area PM.

This will all occur as low pressure to our N & SW phase over area.  The low will strengthen & increase the wind from 5-8 mph to then 10-20 mph as it departs.

Showers will tend to decrease tomorrow night, followed by lots of clouds, with sun & a few spotty showers Thursday.

Highs tomorrow will run 65-70, while Thursday highs will run 67-72.

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.