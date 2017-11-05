10:16 PM Tri-State Severe Weather Update

Severe weather threat is winding down early. Main line is now in southern counties. Although some showers/t’storms are possible over several more hours behind the line, these will gradually work east & southeastward overnight.

Tornado warnings are in effect northwest of Louisville, but our watch has expired & even the Severe T’Storm Watch for Dubois, Perry & Hancock counties will expire at 12 a.m. Flood warning is up for all of Daviess County, Indiana after training of heavy t’storms has resulting in areas of flooding.

More in the way of damage occurred northwest, north & northeast of the Tri-State with multiple tornadoes, wind damage & large hail. Hail the size of tea cups fell near St. Louis (3″ in diameter).

A large, long-track, significant tornado tracked through east-central Indiana & west-central Ohio, beginning near Hartford City, Indiana.

However, there was some damage in the Tri-State. One report of large hail was received.

WEBSTER COUNTY:

Reports of trees down on KY 132 west between Dixon and Clay and a tree down along KY 109 between Clay & Wheatcroft.

Farmers equipment shed destroyed and blocking state route 132 west at the intersection of KY 132 West and Springer Curry Road outside Clay. Also trees down in the same area.

RICHLAND COUNTY:

Roof & tree damage 3 miles north of Noble, north of Olney from tornado.

SALINE COUNTY:

Large tree down in Carrier Mills

DAVIESS COUNTY (IN):

1.25″ diameter hail (half dollar size) reported from Elnora

