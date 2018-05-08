Home Indiana Evansville 100th Cat Adopted From River Kitty Cat Café May 8th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

River Kitty Cat Café Celebrates their 100th adoption in partnership with the Vanderburgh Humane Society. The 100th adoption has

been processed as of Tuesday May 8, 2018.

An all black adult cat Kong was the 100th cat adopted from River Kitty Cat Café. Kong was originally given to the Cat Café from VHS in July of 2017. This isn’t the first time Kong has been adopted either. After his first adoption, Kong was returned to the River Kitty Cat Café due to his previous owners personal problems. Now, Kong is looking forward to the second chapter of his life with his new mom Ashlyn Klemczewski!

On Wednesday, May 9th, Kong’s new family will be picking him up at 3:30 pm and the media is invited. The VHS will be presenting River Kitty with a plaque commemorating their 100th adoption, and Kong’s new family will receive a cat carrier full of donated goodies. Both of these are surprises to the recipients. For interviews or photo opportunities ahead of time, please contact Amanda at the information above.

River Kitty Cat Café and Wine Bar opened in July of 2017. The Vanderburgh Humane Society has been their selected cat adoption partner and has assisted the owners every step of the way in planning their interior design, procedures, and safety regulations. The initial goal began at 10 adoptions per month , which would have placed their 100th adoption around May 14th of this year.

Most adult cats are one of the worlds most difficult populations of animals that VHS adopts out. (Along with black cats) Cats are very susceptible to stress and stress related illness or behavioral problem in a shelter setting. Plus, more people are likely to purchase kittens rather than adult cats.

The VHS takes in approximately 1,800 cats a year. Most of those cats find loving homes while others do not. But in 2015 and 2016, approximately 60 adult cats were euthanized for either lack of space or minor behavioral problems. Cats are only euthanized with behavior problems if the shelter does not have the resources to address those behavioral problems. Every year the live release rate improves, but there are almost always cats who fall through the cracks simply because there are so many cats and not enough space or adopter to save them all. In 2017, that number dropped to a low 30 cats, and River Kitty Cat Café had only been open for half of that year.

River Kitty Cat Café has had outstanding success being the missing piece to help close that gap between life and death for adult cats in Vanderburgh County. Their business has significantly lifted the burden that constantly hangs over VHS staff and volunteers during “kitten season”. River Kitty Cat Café is on track to yield even better proportions of the live outcomes for cats than ever before and they show no sign of slowing down.

The 101th adoption immediately followed Kong’s adoption on May 8, 2018.

