$100K Of Crystal Meth Seized During Traffic Stop In Earlington

Authorities take $100,000 worth of crystal meth is off the streets in Hopkins County, Kentucky. Detectives with a narcotic unit conducted a traffic stop on East Moss Avenue in Earlington which led to a search of the vehicle. They say Te’Ron Cox had more than two pounds of crystal meth inside his vehicle. Cox was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

This is still an open case for further investigation. Cox is being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

