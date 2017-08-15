Home Kentucky $100,000 Bond for Suspects Involved in Madisonville Robberies August 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

A Hopkins County judge sets bond for three of the four suspects arrested after a raid on three convenience stores in Madisonville Friday.

The trio are charged with fraudulent use of an ID card or electronic code for benefits. Their bond was set at $100,000.

They are due back in court Thursday at 9 a.m. in Hopkins County. The fourth suspect is set to be arraigned September 18th on charges of conspiracy.

The arrests were part of a year long investigation led by the FBI. Authorities also say they found drugs and a substantial amount of money at each of the locations.



