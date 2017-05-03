Home Kentucky $10,000 in Plants Found in Henderson County Marijuana Bust May 3rd, 2017 John Werne Kentucky Pinterest

Sheriff Deputies and detectives in Henderson County found $10,000 in marijuana plants during an arrest this afternoon.

Officers searched the home of William N. Bunch, known as Nick Bunch, as part of an arrest warrant. During the search, officers found a marijuana pipe in Bunch’s pocket. Due to a pungent marijuana odor in the house, detectives used K-9 units to find a false wall inside the building. This lead to finding eight potted marijuana plants, reflectors, heaters, and lights. The plants alone have a street value of $10,000.

Bunch was arrested without incident and is currently in the Henderson County Detention Center.

