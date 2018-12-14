Home Indiana Evansville $10,000 in Red Kettle Donations to Double Thanks to Anonymous Donor December 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign got a big boost in donations last Saturday thanks to an anonymous donor.

More than $10,000 were dropped in Red Kettles, and that number will be doubled thanks to the anonymous donor pledging to match up to $20,000 in donations.

The Salvation Army says there is one day left to raise more than $9,000 to receive the full match. The organization is hoping to reach its $470,000 goal during this year’s Red Kettle campaign.

As of right now, the organization says it’s not even half way to the that goal.

The Salvation Army is dedicated to helping people in need in the Tri-State, and officials say all donations matter no matter how big or how small.

Click here for more information the Salvation Army and its Red Kettle Campaign.

Comments

comments