Indiana 1,000 Bags Packed For Indiana Foster Children October 21st, 2018 Amanda Porter

A community project in Evansville is working to show support to a thousand children in foster care.

Local volunteers gathered at Lutheran Church of Redeemer for a community collaboration. They call it “Value Every Child”.

It raised community donations, and started packing bags with supplies this weekend. Bags were filled with diapers, formula for infants, pajamas, and other personal necessities. Volunteers also packed the bags with an age appropriate item for comfort during hard times.

“This is the first time we have done such a big event. Both Isaiah one seventeen and for our church and so it was kind of a learning process but the response has been fantastic, we’ve been really blessed.”

Vanderburgh county ranks third in Indiana for the number of cases of children in need of services.

The “Value Every Child” event not only helps foster children with supplies, but also educates the community on the foster care.

