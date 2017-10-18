100-Year-Old Grandma Offers Advice Via Social Media

A makeshift office on the Upper West Side of New York City attracts a steady stream of people anxious to chat with a woman who has 10 decades of life experience.

100-year-old grandmother, Eileen Wilkinson, sits on the other end of a laptop, offering advice to the ages.

Wilkinson lives in Washington state, but thanks to her grandson, a social media professor, she is now sharing words of wisdom for free.

Grandma says, “You can be anything you want. don’t complain about anything, you do something about it.”

Wilkinson hosts Facebook live chats and has her very own Instagram account.

In January, she will turn 101 and says her secret is living a good clean life.

