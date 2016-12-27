Home Indiana More Than 100 Trees to be Torn Down in One Tri-State City December 27th, 2016 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

More than 100 dead trees will be removed in one tri-state city. Princeton officials say as a safety measure they are removing more than 100 dead and rotting trees beginning January 9th. Homeowners will be notified 48 hours before the removal takes place.

Some streets will be temporarily closed during this project. City officials ask residents to make sure roadways and sidewalks are clear for the tree removal. The city will not removed trees from resident’s yards, only trees between the street and the sidewalk.

Trees that are scheduled to be removed will be marked with green paint.

This project is scheduled to take about a month, weather permitting.

Comments

comments