100 Mile Per Hour Police Chase Leaves Woman Facing A Number Of Charges

August 26th, 2018 Illinois

A 100 mile per hour police pursuit in Edwards County leaves one woman facing a slew of charges.

Police say Sandra Gonzalez led them on a chase that ended around 2:45 PM on Saturday when her car crashed into a ditch. Gonzalez reportedly left the scene barefoot. Officials say she allegedly stole another car, but was located this morning in Wayne County.

Gonzalez faces several charges including reckless driving, driving a stolen vehicle and fleeing, license suspended and revoked, 100 mile plus speeding and unlawful possession.

