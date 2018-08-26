Home Illinois 100 Mile Per Hour Police Chase Leaves Woman Facing A Number Of Charges August 26th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Illinois

A 100 mile per hour police pursuit in Edwards County leaves one woman facing a slew of charges.

Police say Sandra Gonzalez led them on a chase that ended around 2:45 PM on Saturday when her car crashed into a ditch. Gonzalez reportedly left the scene barefoot. Officials say she allegedly stole another car, but was located this morning in Wayne County.

Gonzalez faces several charges including reckless driving, driving a stolen vehicle and fleeing, license suspended and revoked, 100 mile plus speeding and unlawful possession.

Comments

comments