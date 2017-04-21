‘100 Men Who Cook’ Raise Money for Area Nonprofits

An annual fundraising event, 100 Men Who Cook, has raised millions of dollars for area not-for-profit organizations. This event is this Saturday, April 22nd 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center. This year the money raised will benefit the Cliff Hagen Boys & Girls Club.

More than $2 million has been raised through 100 Men Who Cook Events across multiple Old National regions to benefit area organizations.

Ticket prices start at $60, or $500 for a table of eight.

For more information, visit www.owensboro100menwhocook.com





