44News | Evansville, IN

‘100 Men Who Cook’ Raise Money for Area Nonprofits

‘100 Men Who Cook’ Raise Money for Area Nonprofits

April 21st, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

An annual fundraising event, 100 Men Who Cook, has raised millions of dollars for area not-for-profit organizations. This event is this Saturday, April 22nd 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center. This year the money raised will benefit the Cliff Hagen Boys & Girls Club.

More than $2 million has been raised through 100 Men Who Cook Events across multiple Old National regions to benefit area organizations.

Ticket prices start at $60, or $500 for a table of eight.

For more information, visit www.owensboro100menwhocook.com


Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.