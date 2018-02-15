“100 Guys Who Care” Show Their Stripes

A months long dream for five founding fathers came true on Thursday night. After hearing about guys across the globe coming together for a good cause, a few Evansville guys decided they needed to bring it to Southwest Indiana.

100 Guys Who Care isn’t the average charitable organization. Not bound by a 501(c)(3) designation, they operate a little differently. Upon walking in, the 140 or so members each write a 100 dollar check to cash.

At the group’s first meeting, three charities were invited to present. The Boys and Girls Club of Evansville, The Highland Challenger League, and Youth First, each got 10 minutes to pitch why they deserved the cash.

In true democratic style, the members of 100 Guys voted for the winner, and Youth First ended up taking home more than $11,000.

