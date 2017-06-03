10 AM Tri-State Weather Update

A couple isolated showers/t’showers may bubble up today in our southwestern counties with highs near 90. After lows near 67, Sunday highs will run in the mid to upper 80s. A few scattered showers/t’storms are possible in the morning, followed by lulling, then more bubbling up in the afternoon-evening. A few more will bubble up Sunday night-early Monday morning as a surface cold front moves through.

Deeper moisture in the southern U.S. will keep the rainfall coverage at an average of 45%. Meanwhile, the strongest mid & upper flow & shear, as well as colder temperatures aloft will be in the northern U.S., keeping the organized severe threat well north of us.

After a muggy Sunday, the humidity will decrease Monday with sunshine, but still warm temperatures of 83-88.

After 57-64 Monday night, Tuesday & Wednesday will feature highs of 79-85 with lots of sunshine & low humidity. Overnight lows will dip down into the 50s.

83-88 Thursday & 84-89 Friday will give way to 81-85 next Saturday after a few isolated t’storms Friday.

We will then watch intense heat move eastward with multiple days of 93-98 possible beyond.

