10 Things the Internet Doesn’t Tell You: South Korea

You can research for months, like I did, before you head out to a different country; but even then there are some things you won’t find, and will surprise you when you actually view them with your own eyes.

Number one, the highways are incredibly smooth…but you pay for that.

Literally.

When you enter and exit, be prepared to hand over a few Wan.

Speaking of highways, watch your speed!

Police make better use of their time by NOT hanging out on the side of the road with a radar gun.

Instead, cameras are everywhere and they WILL catch you.

Number 3, the entire country is aesthetically conscious, and there are makeup stores on just about every street!

Speaking of that, Art is everywhere!

Think our Surgeon General’s warning on cigarette packs is scary?

The graphic photos on Korean smokes are pretty horrific.

“Paris Croissant”…they are obsessed with this place!

We once saw three within 5 blocks.

See something missing?

There are no trashcans or ashtrays on the streets.

People just drop trash and move on.

So late at night it looks pretty disgusting.

But come morning?

It’s all magically clean again.

Don’t bother looking for milk.

If you do find it, it’s carbonated or soybean milk.

So skip the cereal.

Number 9, I guess the South Koreans don’t believe in washcloths, 5 hotels and nary a one in sight.

So be prepared and pack your own.

Finally, you won’t find a large napkin…

What you will find?

Wet wipes…at every restaurant, on the plane, even at Dunkin’ Donuts.

I absolutely LOVED South Korea, but I’m so glad to be back!

I hope all of you enjoyed our window into the country.



