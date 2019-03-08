10 People Indicted on Fentanyl Trafficking Charges

Ten people have been indicted in connection with a fentanyl trafficking investigation. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the suspects are accused of conspiracy to distribute large amounts of fentanyl pills in the Evansville area from Pheonix, Arizona.

Seven of the defendants will have initial hearings Friday in the Evansville United States District Court starting at 3 p.m.

The indictment charges ten individuals as follows:

Jacob Beshear, 25, Evansville, Indiana

Crystal Vidal, 27, Phoenix, Arizona

Joshua Carr, 38, Phoenix, Arizona

David Wargel, 24, Evansville, Indiana

Ciara Wargel, 24, Evansville, Indiana

Matthew Hunter Bennett, 22, Evansville, Indiana

Lauryn Smith, 19, Evansville, Indiana

Austin Davis, 19, Evansville, Indiana

Madison Brown, 23, Boonville, Indiana

Abigail Shipley, 20, Newburgh, Indiana

The operation was executed through cell phones and social media.

The indictment alleges the drugs were brought in through driving across state lines as well as shipping packages filled with pills.

Two of the defendants, Beshear and Vidal, are charged with money laundering. Beshear is also charged with firearms straw purchases from a Rural King in Evansville, as well as David Wargel and Brown.

The defendants face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says fentanyl is the most dangerous and lethal drug. “The average death age for a drug overdose is 37 years old here in Vanderburgh County, including opioids and over the counter medications” says Lockyear. “600 lives have been lost from opioids in the last ten years in the county.”

